U.S. Coast Guard holds Maritime Advanced Safety and Fiscal Operations at Port of Saipan

In a collaborative effort, Marine Safety Detachment Saipan, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Prevention, and Marine Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles/Long Beach personnel conducted a three-day Maritime Advanced Safety and Fiscal Operations (MASFO) at the Port of Saipan with CNMI Customs and Biosecurity and port personnel on Dec. 4-6, 2023. This training was educational and productive, resulting in the inspection of 210 containers. The responsible party took immediate corrective actions for three deficient containers, and the team placed one container found to have pests on a customs hold. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller)

