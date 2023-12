Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

Staff Sgt. Christopher Sundstrom, 734th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service supervisor, gives directions to Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. Throughout the day, the USAFEC command team had the opportunity to experience aerial port and maintenance day-to-day tasks to get a better understanding of their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

