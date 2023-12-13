Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, joins Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron for breakfast at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. During the breakfast, Airmen shared how the 734th AMS has organized and trained Airmen to ensure they meet the needs of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.0210 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 8171547 VIRIN: 231202-F-HO012-1001 Resolution: 6887x4428 Size: 2.03 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.