    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 1 of 11]

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.02.0210

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, joins Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron for breakfast at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. During the breakfast, Airmen shared how the 734th AMS has organized and trained Airmen to ensure they meet the needs of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

    Date Taken: 12.02.0210
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:38
    Photo ID: 8171547
    VIRIN: 231202-F-HO012-1001
    Resolution: 6887x4428
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    rapid global mobility
    expeditionary command
    typhoon marwar
    forging warrior hearts

