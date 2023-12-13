Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins an Airman assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. During the breakfast, Airmen were recognized for their efforts in ensuring they meet the needs of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 8171550 VIRIN: 231202-F-HO012-1030 Resolution: 5832x3961 Size: 1.49 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.