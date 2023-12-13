Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 3 of 11]

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, coins an Airman assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. During the breakfast, Airmen were recognized for their efforts in ensuring they meet the needs of rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:38
    Photo ID: 8171550
    VIRIN: 231202-F-HO012-1030
    Resolution: 5832x3961
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success
    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    rapid global mobility
    expeditionary command
    typhoon marwar
    forging warrior hearts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT