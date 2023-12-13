Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 4 of 11]

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.01.0179

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a brief from personnel assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. During the visit, Airmen shared how the 734th AMS has organized and trained Airmen to ensure they meet the needs of rapid global mobility despite natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

    Date Taken: 12.01.0179
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:38
    Photo ID: 8171551
    VIRIN: 231202-F-HO012-1475
    Resolution: 7644x4450
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    rapid global mobility
    expeditionary command
    typhoon marwar
    forging warrior hearts

