Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, receives a brief from personnel assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. During the visit, Airmen shared how the 734th AMS has organized and trained Airmen to ensure they meet the needs of rapid global mobility despite natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.0179 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 8171551 VIRIN: 231202-F-HO012-1475 Resolution: 7644x4450 Size: 2.14 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.