Post Marwar: Serving as the lifeline for the island ensured the rapid global mobility mission success

Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, prepares a pallet at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 2, 2023. Throughout the day, the USAFEC command team had the opportunity to experience aerial port and maintenance day-to-day tasks to get a better understanding of their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

