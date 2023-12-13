Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On International Youth Day, we celebrate Ankawa Opportunities, a game-changing initiative by the Ankawa Humanitarian Committee (AHC). [Image 9 of 10]

    On International Youth Day, we celebrate Ankawa Opportunities, a game-changing initiative by the Ankawa Humanitarian Committee (AHC).

    ANKAWA, IRAQ

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    On International Youth Day, we celebrate Ankawa Opportunities, a game-changing initiative by the Ankawa Humanitarian Committee (AHC).

    With support from USAID to build the capacities of AHC staff and strengthen them to respond to the needs of the community, AHC invested in those capacities and launched an online platform where Iraqi youth can learn essential soft skills and improve their digital literacy.

    “Thanks to the knowledge and experience gained through USAID’s support,” said Onel Shani, AHC Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, “we’re thrilled to embark on this journey.”

    In today's competitive job market, AHC is determined to make a difference by training youth and improving their job prospects. Recent college graduates often face challenges in the job market, lacking experience that employers seek. Ankawa Opportunities steps in to bridge the gap, improving skills and paving the way for a brighter future.

    Photo credit: AHC - August 2023

    Iraq

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

