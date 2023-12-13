Discover the captivating Yezidi culture through an enchanting video series launched by Yazda, a global community-led institution that protects and champions all religious and ethnic minority communities in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria. This comprehensive collection of 45 episodes created by talented Yezidi filmmakers over two years is made possible by generous support from USAID. The series preserves the invaluable rich cultural heritage of the Yezidi community, fostering global awareness and intercultural connections.



Yazda has already launched 10 videos, with new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Watch and immerse yourself in Yezidi traditions and stories.

"Capturing these practices on video gives the world a glimpse into unique and intangible cultural practices." - USAID Iraq Mission Director, Elise Jensen.

Explore the Cultural Heritage of Minority Communities in Iraq series: www.yazda.org or www.youtube.com/@yazda6461/videos. Proudly brought to you by Yazda and the Antiquities Coalition, funded by USAID.



Photo credit: Antiquities Coalition - August 2023

