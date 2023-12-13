Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Discover the captivating Yezidi culture through an enchanting video series launched by Yazda, a global community-led institution that protects and champions all religious and ethnic minority communities in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria. [Image 7 of 10]

    Discover the captivating Yezidi culture through an enchanting video series launched by Yazda, a global community-led institution that protects and champions all religious and ethnic minority communities in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria.

    IRAQ

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Discover the captivating Yezidi culture through an enchanting video series launched by Yazda, a global community-led institution that protects and champions all religious and ethnic minority communities in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria. This comprehensive collection of 45 episodes created by talented Yezidi filmmakers over two years is made possible by generous support from USAID. The series preserves the invaluable rich cultural heritage of the Yezidi community, fostering global awareness and intercultural connections.

    Yazda has already launched 10 videos, with new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Watch and immerse yourself in Yezidi traditions and stories.
    "Capturing these practices on video gives the world a glimpse into unique and intangible cultural practices." - USAID Iraq Mission Director, Elise Jensen.
    Explore the Cultural Heritage of Minority Communities in Iraq series: www.yazda.org or www.youtube.com/@yazda6461/videos. Proudly brought to you by Yazda and the Antiquities Coalition, funded by USAID.

    Photo credit: Antiquities Coalition - August 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 8170941
    VIRIN: 230801-O-GC748-2438
    Resolution: 2880x1900
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Discover the captivating Yezidi culture through an enchanting video series launched by Yazda, a global community-led institution that protects and champions all religious and ethnic minority communities in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAID - Empowering the Makers of Baghdad
    Massarat graduates are inspiring young entrepreneurs in the region.
    oday, we spotlight Sehtak Factory - a mineral water bottling facility based in Baghdad, owned by the industrious Mr. Hisham.
    USAID's support for Waffir Co. set new standards in quality and safety.
    Vana Handola, from the Ankawa Humanitarian Committee (AHC), personifies Iraqi women’s leadership.
    In celebration of Women Equality Day, USAID, through the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), partnered with three women-led organizations in Dhi Qar to elevate education in Nasiriyah and Islah districts.
    Discover the captivating Yezidi culture through an enchanting video series launched by Yazda, a global community-led institution that protects and champions all religious and ethnic minority communities in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Syria.
    In a remarkable partnership between USAID, Banan Organization, and Mosul Heritage Team, these houses have been equipped with essential resources to expand their impact and house an array of precious heritage items.
    On International Youth Day, we celebrate Ankawa Opportunities, a game-changing initiative by the Ankawa Humanitarian Committee (AHC).
    Meet Ms. Abeer, a kindergarten teacher and a talented artist.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Iraqi Civilians

    Iraq

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    usaid
    iraq
    yezidi
    yazda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT