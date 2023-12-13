Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NINEWA, IRAQ

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Have you heard about the Cultural and Heritage Houses of Sinjar and Mosul?
    Founded by youth passionately dedicated to preserving their rich heritage, these houses are a testament to community pride and identity.

    In a remarkable partnership between USAID, Banan Organization, and Mosul Heritage Team, these houses have been equipped with essential resources to expand their impact and house an array of precious heritage items. This initiative, part of USAID's Our Heritage Our Identity campaign, embodies the spirit of collective community action. Kudos to 58 Ninewa families from diverse backgrounds who fostered unity by donating 238 heritage items. These houses proudly represent Ninewa's vibrant heritage tapestry and history of communal efforts. Let's envision both houses as future national museums!

    Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi - August 2023

