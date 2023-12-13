In celebration of Women Equality Day, USAID, through the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), partnered with three women-led organizations in Dhi Qar to elevate education in Nasiriyah and Islah districts. Achievements included renovating three schools with 120 volunteers, furnishing 14 schools, providing 8,777 students with school bags, and reactivating five parent councils.

Women played pivotal roles, volunteering for cleaning and repairs. The Ur Organization for Women Child and Culture engaged 225 women in consultations with local government, a groundbreaking opportunity in the tribal society. “Women became confident in their ability to create change,” says Muna al-Hilali, Ur Organization founder. Their active participation underscores the transformative power of women in shaping their communities.



Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi - August 2023

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 8170897 VIRIN: 230801-O-GC748-2074 Resolution: 4608x3072 Size: 7.77 MB Location: DHI QAR, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In celebration of Women Equality Day, USAID, through the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), partnered with three women-led organizations in Dhi Qar to elevate education in Nasiriyah and Islah districts. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.