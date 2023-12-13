Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHI QAR, IRAQ

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    In celebration of Women Equality Day, USAID, through the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), partnered with three women-led organizations in Dhi Qar to elevate education in Nasiriyah and Islah districts. Achievements included renovating three schools with 120 volunteers, furnishing 14 schools, providing 8,777 students with school bags, and reactivating five parent councils.
    Women played pivotal roles, volunteering for cleaning and repairs. The Ur Organization for Women Child and Culture engaged 225 women in consultations with local government, a groundbreaking opportunity in the tribal society. “Women became confident in their ability to create change,” says Muna al-Hilali, Ur Organization founder. Their active participation underscores the transformative power of women in shaping their communities.

    Photo credit: OTI/Ta'afi - August 2023

    In celebration of Women Equality Day, USAID, through the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), partnered with three women-led organizations in Dhi Qar to elevate education in Nasiriyah and Islah districts.
