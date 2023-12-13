Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BASRAH, IRAQ

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Meet Ms. Abeer, a kindergarten teacher and a talented artist.

    Working at the Al Angham children’s kindergarten and center in Basrah, she transforms recycled and scrap material into paintings, sculptures, lamps, and interactive children’s toys, engaging students and her community.

    Al Angham, supported by a USAID partner, fosters inclusivity and understanding among Iraqi youth.

    Ms. Abeer's innovative creations also nurture environmental awareness in climate-affected Basrah, contributing to a brighter, greener future. At USAID, we proudly support sustainability champions like Ms. Abeer!

    Photo credit: Ahlan Simsim - August 2023

