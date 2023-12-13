Meet Ms. Abeer, a kindergarten teacher and a talented artist.



Working at the Al Angham children’s kindergarten and center in Basrah, she transforms recycled and scrap material into paintings, sculptures, lamps, and interactive children’s toys, engaging students and her community.



Al Angham, supported by a USAID partner, fosters inclusivity and understanding among Iraqi youth.



Ms. Abeer's innovative creations also nurture environmental awareness in climate-affected Basrah, contributing to a brighter, greener future. At USAID, we proudly support sustainability champions like Ms. Abeer!



Photo credit: Ahlan Simsim - August 2023

