USACE and Middlesboro celebrate completion of levee channel clearing

Water flows through Yellow Creek and the Middlesboro Flood Protection Project in Middlesboro, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023. A $7.9 million project to clear the project's levee channel was completed in 2023, restoring it's capacity to protect Kentuckians from flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

