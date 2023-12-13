Water flows through Yellow Creek and the Middlesboro Flood Protection Project in Middlesboro, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023. A $7.9 million project to clear the project's levee channel was completed in 2023, restoring it's capacity to protect Kentuckians from flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|12.14.2023
|12.15.2023 12:12
|8170954
|231214-A-HB296-1093
|8256x5504
|10.89 MB
|MIDDLESBORO, KY, US
|0
|0
This work, USACE and Middlesboro celebrate completion of levee channel clearing [Image 12 of 12], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
