USACE and Middlesboro celebrate completion of levee channel clearing

City officials and team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District listen to remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking completion of a $7.9 million project to clear the levee channel of the Middlesboro Flood Protection Project in Middlesboro, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023. The channel clearing restored the project's capacity to protect Kentuckians from flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

