    USACE and Middlesboro celebrate completion of levee channel clearing [Image 6 of 12]

    USACE and Middlesboro celebrate completion of levee channel clearing

    MIDDLESBORO, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Middlesboro, Kentucky Mayor Boone Bowling, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District Eastern Kentucky Area Operations Project Manager Michael Lapina, and Mohawk Valley Materials Northeast Director of Operations Eric Hale cut a ribbon, marking completion of a $7.9 million project to clear the levee channel of the Middlesboro Flood Protection Project in Middlesboro, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023. The channel clearing restored the project's capacity to protect Kentuckians from flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 12:12
    Photo ID: 8170950
    VIRIN: 231214-A-HB296-1055
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: MIDDLESBORO, KY, US
    USACE and Middlesboro celebrate completion of levee channel clearing
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flood protection for Kentuckians restored at Middlesboro levee

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Flood Protection
    Middlesboro

