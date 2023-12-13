USACE and Middlesboro celebrate completion of levee channel clearing

Boone Bowling, mayor of Middlesboro, Kentucky, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking completion of a $7.9 million project to clear the levee channel of the Middlesboro Flood Protection Project in Middlesboro, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023. The channel clearing restored the project's capacity to protect Kentuckians from flooding. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

