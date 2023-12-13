100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah

A group of World War II re-enactors pose for a photo in front of a static B-17 Flying Fortress, “The City of Savannah,” originally flown by U.S. Army Air Force Airmen during World War II, at the 100th Bomb Group reunion, held at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, in Savannah, Georgia, May 28, 2023. The re-enactors, along with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, attended the reunion and met veterans and their families, to learn more about the 100th BG heritage.(U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

