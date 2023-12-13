Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah [Image 5 of 6]

    100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A group of World War II re-enactors pose for a photo in front of a static B-17 Flying Fortress, “The City of Savannah,” originally flown by U.S. Army Air Force Airmen during World War II, at the 100th Bomb Group reunion, held at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, in Savannah, Georgia, May 28, 2023. The re-enactors, along with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, attended the reunion and met veterans and their families, to learn more about the 100th BG heritage.(U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 8170154
    VIRIN: 230528-F-EJ686-1086
    Resolution: 5000x3169
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Bomb Group
    Bloody Hundredth
    National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
    Thorpe Abbotts
    100th Bomb Group Foundation

