100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah

U.S. Air Force then-1st Lt. Chance Flanigan, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, poses for a photo with Ray Flanigan at the 100th Bomb Group reunion, National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, May 25, 2023. Ray held a photo of his parents while dressed in his father’s military jacket and cap. His father, Capt. John J. Flanigan, was a pilot with the 100th Bomb Group during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US