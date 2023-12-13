U.S. Air Force then-1st Lt. Chance Flanigan, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, poses for a photo with Ray Flanigan at the 100th Bomb Group reunion, National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, May 25, 2023. Ray held a photo of his parents while dressed in his father’s military jacket and cap. His father, Capt. John J. Flanigan, was a pilot with the 100th Bomb Group during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah
