    100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah [Image 4 of 6]

    100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A sign honoring those who served in the 100th Bomb Group, sits in a sea of Stars and Stripes flags, all with 48 stars each, in the memorial gardens of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, Savannah, Georgia, May 28, 2023. Twenty-six thousand flags were placed all around the memorial gardens in preparation for Memorial Day, to honor and remember all those from Eighth Air Force who lost their lives and never returned home from World War II. Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England; volunteers from the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at Thorpe Abbotts, and hundreds of family members of 100th BG veterans, all placed flags for the 757 Airmen from the 100th Bomb Group who never returned home. The flags had 48 stars to represent the flag under which the veterans served during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Bomb Group
    Bloody Hundredth
    National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
    Thorpe Abbotts
    100th Bomb Group Foundation

