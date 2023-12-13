U.S. Air Force then-1st Lt. Shanon Teicher, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, shares stories of her military experience in today’s Air Force with U.S. Army Air Force retired Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, center, 100th Bomb Group pilot and World War II survivor, and Judy Sparks, daughter of Gen. Harold Huglin, 100th Bomb Group commanding officer, at the 100th Bomb Group reunion, National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, May 25, 2023. Twenty-six-thousand flags were placed leading up to Memorial Day to honor those men from the Eighth Air Force who lost their lives and never made it home. Of those, 757 were from the 100th Bomb Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah, by Karen Abeyasekere