    100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah [Image 6 of 6]

    100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Army Air Force and World War II veterans, helped by two re-enactors, place the last of 26,000 flags in the memorial gardens at the 100th Bomb Group reunion, National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, May 25, 2023. The flags were placed around the gardens leading up to Memorial Day to honor the men from the Eighth Air Force who lost their lives and never made it home. Of those, 757 were from the 100th Bomb Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 8170155
    VIRIN: 230526-F-EJ686-1064
    Resolution: 2933x4400
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Bomb Group
    Bloody Hundredth
    National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force
    Thorpe Abbotts
    100th Bomb Group Foundation

