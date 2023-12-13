Two U.S. Army Air Force and World War II veterans, helped by two re-enactors, place the last of 26,000 flags in the memorial gardens at the 100th Bomb Group reunion, National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, May 25, 2023. The flags were placed around the gardens leading up to Memorial Day to honor the men from the Eighth Air Force who lost their lives and never made it home. Of those, 757 were from the 100th Bomb Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 8170155 VIRIN: 230526-F-EJ686-1064 Resolution: 2933x4400 Size: 1.63 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW Airmen meet legendary heroes of WWII at 100th BG reunion in Savannah [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.