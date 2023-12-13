Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront [Image 6 of 7]

    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231213-N-EK538-9432 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) – Force Chaplain Capt. Scott Cauble and Senior Chief Religious Program Specialist Sandra Hosier speak with the triad and chaplain of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during their waterfront visit. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

    DESRON 15
    CTF 71
    RPCS
    Force Chaps

