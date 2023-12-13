Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront [Image 1 of 7]

    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.13.0299

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    991213-N-EK538-4826 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) – Force Chaplain Capt. Scott Cauble, Force Religious Program Specialist (RPCS) Sandra Hosier, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 Chaplain Cmdr. Autumn Butler-Saegar, and Religious Program Specialist Abraham Dukuly pose for a photo in front of CTF 71/DESRON 15. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest destroyer squadron, consisting of nine Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.0299
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 18:01
    Photo ID: 8169359
    VIRIN: 991213-N-EK538-4826
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront
    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront
    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront
    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront
    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront
    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront
    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    Force Chaplain
    CTF 71
    RPCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT