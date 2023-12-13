Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront

231213-N-EK538-9082 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) – Force Chaplain Capt. Scott Cauble shakes hands with Cmdr. Stephen Szachta, commanding officer of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during his waterfront visit. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

