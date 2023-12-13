231213-N-EK538-5766 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) – Force Chaplain Capt. Scott Cauble speaks with Lt. Charles Hall, chaplain aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during his waterfront visit. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 18:01
|Photo ID:
|8169370
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-EK538-5766
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT