Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Force Chaplain Capt. Scott Cauble and Senior Chief Religious Program Specialist Sandra Hosier visited Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and ships forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan the week of December 11th.



During the trip Cauble and Hosier visited CTF 71 spaces and toured destroyers and cruisers along the waterfront. They met with the triads of the ships and discussed the recent initiative to permanently station chaplains aboard destroyers and the lasting impact that it has on mental fortitude throughout the surface fleet.



“It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to connect with the team from Commander Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15, and the chaplains and Sailors aboard these ships,” said Cauble. “Witnessing firsthand the dedication and resilience these forward-deployed individuals have is truly inspiring. Our visit aimed to offer support, camaraderie, and a moment of spiritual reflection amidst their dedicated service.”



The visit also coincides with the recent introduction of the Surface Chaplain Officer (SCO) pin. Like every warfare pin in the Navy, the SCO pin is obtained through completing a personal qualification standard (PQS) and passing multiple oral boards. The introduction of a surface warfare device for chaplains gives them a better understanding of how ships operate and what sailors do professionally. Ultimately, it helps chaplains integrate with their crews and gain trust that enables chaplains to better serve alongside Sailors.



“We are grateful to host Chaps and RPCS to help facilitate engaging conversations along the waterfront with our new chaplains,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Task Force 71. “Our forward-deployed Sailors undergo a uniquely rigorous operational tempo, and they deserve resources that contribute to their resiliency. Embarking chaplains aboard our destroyers has been critical to strengthening our resolve and contributing to a warfighting imperative.



Since 2021, the number of chaplains stationed aboard destroyers at CTF 71 has grown from two to eight. The Surface Force looks to add chaplains to every destroyer by 2025 and RPs aboard every destroyer by 2026.



Cauble and Hosier also had the opportunity to meet with several other commands located in Yokosuka to include Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY); Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet; Commander, Navy Region Japan; and USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).



DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest destroyer squadron, consisting of nine Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. In addition to serving as immediate superior in command for these destroyers, DESRON 15 serves as Seventh Fleet’s Surface Warfare Commander providing oversight over all U.S. Navy cruiser and destroyer and U.S. Coast Guard cutter independent deployments, and as CTF-70’s Sea Combat Commander providing all traditional support to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 17:40 Story ID: 460000 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Force Chaplain Visits Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15 and Waterfront, by LTJG Ronan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.