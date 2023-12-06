U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Eric Stevenson, a security forces raven, helps offload humanitarian aid en route to Gaza at an undisclosed airfield in the Middle East, Dec. 8, 2023. The U.S. government partners with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 13:16 Photo ID: 8159166 VIRIN: 231208-F-XT642-1278 Resolution: 5811x3866 Size: 4.62 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.