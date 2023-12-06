U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Armstrong, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot, helps load humanitarian aid onto a C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed airfield in the Middle East, Dec. 8, 2023. The humanitarian aid, destined for Gaza, will provide vital medical supplies, clothing, and food to the Palestinian civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

