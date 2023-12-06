U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman August Russ, an 89th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, helps offload humanitarian aid en route to Gaza at an undisclosed airfield in the Middle East, Dec. 8, 2023. The humanitarian aid, destined for Gaza, provides vital medical supplies, clothing, and food to the Palestinian civilians affected by the ongoing crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

