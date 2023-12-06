A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III carries nearly 58,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to provide vitally needed medical supplies, warm clothing, food and nutrition assistance to the people of Gaza from undisclosed locations throughout the Middle East, Dec. 8, 2023. In a coordinated effort between the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Air Force began transporting life-saving supplies to help Palestinian civilians affected by the ongoing crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 13:17 Photo ID: 8159163 VIRIN: 231208-F-XT642-1197 Resolution: 5753x3828 Size: 5.12 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.