    U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III carries nearly 58,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to provide vitally needed medical supplies, warm clothing, food and nutrition assistance to the people of Gaza from undisclosed locations throughout the Middle East, Dec. 8, 2023. In a coordinated effort between the U.S. Agency for International Development and U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Air Force began transporting life-saving supplies to help Palestinian civilians affected by the ongoing crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 13:17
    Photo ID: 8159163
    VIRIN: 231208-F-XT642-1197
    Resolution: 5753x3828
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    USAID
    C-17 Globemaster
    Air Power
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Gaza

