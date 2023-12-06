U.S. Air Force delivers aid to Gaza

The U.S. Agency for International Development utilizes U.S. Air Force airlift capabilities to transport humanitarian aid throughout the Middle East, Dec. 8, 2023. The U.S. government partners with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to distribute these supplies to meet the need in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

