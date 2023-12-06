304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

U.S. Soldiers from the 304th Military Police Battalion eat a Christmas lunch in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2nd, 2023. The meals were prepared by the unit's cooks and culinary specialists in an ongoing effort to maintain the company's nutrition readiness. The meal allowed Soldiers to get a healthy meal without driving off base and paying for it out-of-pocket.

