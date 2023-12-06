304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

U.S. Sgt. Reigsecker from the 304th Military Police Battalion picks up Christmas lunch in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2nd, 2023. The meals were prepared by the company's cooks and culinary specialists is an ongoing effort to maintain the unit's nutrition readiness, one of five domains in the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness Program. The meal provided by the 304th cooks allowed the unit's Soldiers to get a healthy meal without driving off base and paying for it out-of-pocket. The five domains to the holistic health system are: Mental, Sleep, Nutritional, Physical, and Spiritual Readiness.

