    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal [Image 3 of 4]

    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Johnathan Jessop 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Sgt. Reigsecker from the 304th Military Police Battalion picks up Christmas lunch in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2nd, 2023. The meals were prepared by the company's cooks and culinary specialists is an ongoing effort to maintain the unit's nutrition readiness, one of five domains in the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness Program. The meal provided by the 304th cooks allowed the unit's Soldiers to get a healthy meal without driving off base and paying for it out-of-pocket. The five domains to the holistic health system are: Mental, Sleep, Nutritional, Physical, and Spiritual Readiness.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 8158834
    VIRIN: 231202-A-RJ908-6867
    Resolution: 1425x951
    Size: 338.22 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

