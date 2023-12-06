304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

U.S. Pfc. Green, a cook and culinary specialist assigned to the 304th Military Police Battalion, serves his unit Christmas lunch in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2nd, 2023. The meals were prepared in an ongoing effort to maintain the unit's nutritional readiness, one of the five domains of the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness program. The meal allowed Soldiers to get a healthy meal without driving off base and paying for it out-of-pocket. The five domains to the holistic health system are: Mental, Sleep, Nutritional, Physical, and Spiritual Readiness.

