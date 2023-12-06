304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

Photo By Spc. Johnathan Jessop | U.S. Soldiers from the 304th Military Police Battalion eat a Christmas lunch in...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Johnathan Jessop | U.S. Soldiers from the 304th Military Police Battalion eat a Christmas lunch in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2nd, 2023. The meals were prepared by the unit's cooks and culinary specialists in an ongoing effort to maintain the company's nutrition readiness. The meal allowed Soldiers to get a healthy meal without driving off base and paying for it out-of-pocket. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army cooks with the 304th Military Police Battalion, based in Nashville, Tennessee, spent part of their December battle assembly weekend preparing and serving Christmas lunch for their comrades. The meal consisted of nutritional staples such as meat and vegetables. The opportunity to cook for their company allowed the cooks to apply their expertise in a real Army setting, further developing their skills. "When cooks are cooking, they're able to come to drill and do their jobs, which is adding to their career progression," said Captain Brown, Company Commander of the 304th. The opportunity to provide a healthy meal for the company went beyond the cooks developing their culinary skills. The meal provided the rest of the Soldiers a chance to get a healthy meal at no cost to them and without having to drive off base. "It gives the Soldiers an opportunity on battle assembly weekends... to have a meal that's available to them provided by the Army," said Brown. The opportunity for the Soldiers to eat a healthy meal at no cost to them demonstrates the support cooks can provide to units, ultimately increasing the effectiveness of the larger Army. Nutritional readiness is one of five domains to the Army's recently-developed Holistic Health and Wellness system that started in 2020. The initiative is aimed at investing more into Soldiers. The five domains are: Mental, Sleep, Nutritional, Physical, and Spiritual Readiness.