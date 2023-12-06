U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Hoyt and Command Sgt. Maj. Hickman from the 304th Military Police Battalion fixes his Christmas lunch in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2nd, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 11:24
|Photo ID:
|8158827
|VIRIN:
|231202-A-RJ908-9405
|Resolution:
|1427x1371
|Size:
|691.27 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal
Culinary Specialist
LEAVE A COMMENT