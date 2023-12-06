Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal [Image 1 of 4]

    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Johnathan Jessop 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Hoyt and Command Sgt. Maj. Hickman from the 304th Military Police Battalion fixes his Christmas lunch in Nashville, Tennessee on December 2nd, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 11:24
    Photo ID: 8158827
    VIRIN: 231202-A-RJ908-9405
    Resolution: 1427x1371
    Size: 691.27 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal
    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal
    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal
    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    304th Military Police Battalion enjoys holiday meal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Culinary Specialist

    TAGS

    nutrition
    holiday
    cooks
    culinary
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT