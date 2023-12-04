Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year

    Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak, Staff Sgt. Morgan Erdman, Master Sgt. Shane Potts and First Sgt. Brittnie Willett have been selected as 185th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Airmen of the Year in their respective categories. (Composite photo: SMSgt Vincent De Groot)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year

