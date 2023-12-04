Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak, Staff Sgt. Morgan Erdman, Master Sgt. Shane Potts and First Sgt. Brittnie Willett have been selected as 185th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Airmen of the Year in their respective categories. (Composite photo: SMSgt Vincent De Groot)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 13:17
|Photo ID:
|8154462
|VIRIN:
|231205-Z-KZ880-2001
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT