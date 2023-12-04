Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Brittne Willett

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Brittne Willett has been selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Airmen of the year in the 1st Sgt. Category.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

