    Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak, Staff Sgt. Morgan Erdman, Master Sgt. Shane Potts, and First Sgt. Brittnie Willett have been selected as 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the Year in their respective categories.

    Each year, Airmen from around the Air Force are selected to represent their commands as part of the annual Airmen of the Year recognition program.

    Air National Guard nominees are first selected from each Wing, then an individual from each category is put forward from each state and region. Eventually just four submission packages from the 54 states and territories are selected as Airmen of the Year by the Air National Guard.

    These Airmen are selected and honored from among 94,000 enlisted members in the ANG based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.

    The following individuals from Iowa’s 185th Air Refueling Wing have completed the first step by being selected at the Wing level in the national recognition program.

    Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak

    Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen or the Year in the Airmen category. Vondrak is in her first enlistment and has been working full time as a Plans Scheduling and Documentation specialist in the Maintenance Operation Flight. Vondrak recently applied and has been selected to become a KC-135 Boom Operator with the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

    Staff Sgt. Morgan Erdman

    Staff Sergeant Morgan Erdman was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the Year in the NCO category. Erdman is a prior service U.S. Marine who now works with the 185th Air Transportation Squadron as a traditional guard member. When she is not deployed or working at the Air Guard on drill weekends, Erdman is busy parenting her three foster children.

    Master Sgt. Shane Potts

    Master Sgt. Shane Potts has been selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the year in the Senior NCO category. Potts began his career as a traditional guard member where he worked in Power Production. Potts now works full time in the 185th ARW Civil Engineering as the Facilities Manager.

    Master Sgt. Brittnie Willett

    Master Sgt. Brittne Willett has been selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen of the year in the 1st Sgt. Category. Willett is a traditional member of the Iowa Air National Guard and works full time as a realtor in Sioux City, Iowa.

