Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Airmen or the Year in the Airmen category. Vondrak has been working full time as a Plans, Scheduling and Documentation specialist in the Maintenance Operation Flight. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 13:17
|Photo ID:
|8154461
|VIRIN:
|231205-Z-KZ880-1003
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT