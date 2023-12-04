Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak [Image 4 of 5]

    Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak was selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Airmen or the Year in the Airmen category. Vondrak has been working full time as a Plans, Scheduling and Documentation specialist in the Maintenance Operation Flight. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:17
    Photo ID: 8154461
    VIRIN: 231205-Z-KZ880-1003
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    This work, Senior Airmen Molly Vondrak [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Molly Vondrak
    185th Airmen of the year

