Master Sgt. Shane Potts has been selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Airmen of the year in the Senior NCO category. Potts works full time in the 185th Civil Engineering as the Facilities Manager.

U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

