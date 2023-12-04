Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Shane Potts [Image 1 of 5]

    Master Sgt. Shane Potts

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Shane Potts has been selected as the 185th Air Refueling Wing 2023 Airmen of the year in the Senior NCO category. Potts works full time in the 185th Civil Engineering as the Facilities Manager.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:17
    Photo ID: 8154455
    VIRIN: 231201-Z-KZ880-1002
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Master Sgt. Shane Potts [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vondrak, Erdman, Potts, Willett selected as 185th Airmen of the Year

