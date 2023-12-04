The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Giraldo, 20th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) air traffic control trainee (center), showcases the functionality of the radar system during an immersion at the Air Traffic Control Tower at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. The 20th OSS oversees each aircraft that enters and exits 20th Fighter Wing’s air space to maintain readiness and safety of Shaw AFB’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

