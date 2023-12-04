Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion [Image 3 of 8]

    The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer “Smirk” Smith, 20th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, presents an introductory brief during a base immersion for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. The 20th FW’s mission is to remain the most combat capable fighter wing through readiness, resiliency, innovation and development of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 10:00
    Photo ID: 8153993
    VIRIN: 231117-F-MP612-1207
    Resolution: 4244x2829
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    cadets
    immersion
    AFROTC
    20 FW
    ERAU

