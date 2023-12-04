The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion

U.S. Air Force Col. Kristoffer “Smirk” Smith, 20th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, presents an introductory brief during a base immersion for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. The 20th FW’s mission is to remain the most combat capable fighter wing through readiness, resiliency, innovation and development of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

