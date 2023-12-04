The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion

U.S. Air Force cadet Keishly Medina-Sanchez, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 157, prepares to fire a simulated missile during a base immersion with the 50th Attack Squadron (ATKS) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. The 50th ATKS provides global attack operations to combatant commands in support of national and theater-specific objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

