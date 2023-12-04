U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Vella, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment (Det) 157 training instructor, showcases his Det patch during a base immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Det 157 develops AFROTC cadets to become the next generation of Air Force leaders through operational exposure and personal development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 10:00 Photo ID: 8153998 VIRIN: 231117-F-MP612-1429 Resolution: 3749x2678 Size: 2.19 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.