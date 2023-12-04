Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion [Image 6 of 8]

    The Future of the Air Force: Team Shaw hosts ERAU AFROTC cadets for base immersion

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Vella, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment (Det) 157 training instructor, showcases his Det patch during a base immersion at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 17, 2023. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Det 157 develops AFROTC cadets to become the next generation of Air Force leaders through operational exposure and personal development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

