Parent, toughest job in the world

U.S. Army Col. Fenicia Jackson, the commander of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade presents U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Elrolica Chopito with a plaque of appreciation for participating on the Women Warriors of the Mountain panel at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 29, 2023. Chopito was selected to the panel due to her unique situation as a senior leader, mother to a Soldier, and grandmother. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10 MDSB Public Affairs Office)

