    Parent, toughest job in the world [Image 2 of 5]

    Parent, toughest job in the world

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade asks a question during the Women Warriors of the Mountain panel at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 29, 2023. After the introduction, the floor was opened for questions and allowed Soldiers to share their experiences. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10 MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 16:48
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    10th Mountain Division
    Special Events
    Climb to Glory
    10th MDSB
    Women Warriors of the Mountain

