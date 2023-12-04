Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parent, toughest job in the world [Image 3 of 5]

    Parent, toughest job in the world

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Reis, the 10th Mountain Division(Light Infantry) deputy staff judge advocate, shares her experiences as a parent during the Women Warrior of the Mountain panel at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 29, 2023. Reis was selected to be on the panel for her experiences as a parent and senior leader. (U.S.Army Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10 MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    10th Mountain Division
    Special Events
    Climb to Glory
    10th MDSB
    Women Warriors of the Mountain

