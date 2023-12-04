U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Reis, the 10th Mountain Division(Light Infantry) deputy staff judge advocate, shares her experiences as a parent during the Women Warrior of the Mountain panel at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 29, 2023. Reis was selected to be on the panel for her experiences as a parent and senior leader. (U.S.Army Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10 MDSB Public Affairs Office)
Parent, toughest job in the world
