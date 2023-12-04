Parent, toughest job in the world

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson, IV, the command sergeant major for the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, shares his experience as a parent and the challenges he has had to overcome to help his children and Soldiers at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 29, 2023. During the Women Warrior of the Mountain Panel, participants had the opportunity to ask questions and speak with leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10 MDSB Public Affairs Office)

