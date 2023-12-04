Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parent, toughest job in the world [Image 4 of 5]

    Parent, toughest job in the world

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Freddie Thompson, IV, the command sergeant major for the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, shares his experience as a parent and the challenges he has had to overcome to help his children and Soldiers at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 29, 2023. During the Women Warrior of the Mountain Panel, participants had the opportunity to ask questions and speak with leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10 MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Parent, toughest job in the world [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alexander Kelsall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Special Events
    Climb to Glory
    10th MDSB
    Women Warriors of the Mountain

