    Parent, toughest job in the world [Image 1 of 5]

    Parent, toughest job in the world

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gary Wyche talks about his experiences as a parent and as a leader at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 29, 2023. The Women Warriors of the Mountain panel and senior leaders of the audience talked about how leaders can help their Soldiers navigate parenthood (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Alexander Kelsall/ 10 MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 16:48
    Photo ID: 8153052
    VIRIN: 231129-A-VO371-1001
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parent, toughest job in the world [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alexander Kelsall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Panel
    Special Events
    Parenthood
    Climb to Glory
    10th MDSB
    Women Warriors of the Mountain

